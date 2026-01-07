Nuclear Expert Speaker Reveals a Deeper Look at Hanford’s Story

For more than 80 years, the secret Hanford Site has played a major role in nuclear history. Now, a free public talk is offering the chance to better understand how Hanford shaped radiation exposure in the region and how that story fits into a much bigger global picture.

Get our free mobile app

The B Reactor Museum Association is hosting a talk by Bruce Napier on Monday, January 12, 2026, at the Richland Public Library. Admission is free, making it an easy opportunity for anyone curious about Hanford’s past and its lasting legacy.

Learn From a Leading Nuclear Expert for Free

Bruce Napier brings decades of experience to the conversation as a retired environmental health physicist who spent 47 years at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. He is also a Fellow of the Health Physics Society. Over his career, Napier has advised national and international organizations on radiation safety, including work with the United Nations.

Locally, he served as Chief Scientist for the Hanford Environmental Dose Reconstruction Project, and examined how radioactive materials from Hanford entered the soil, groundwater, air, and the Columbia River. Then studied how nearby communities may have been affected by that exposure. His expertise also extends worldwide, with involvement in U.S. studies related to Chernobyl and Fukushima and long-standing research collaborations with Russian scientists.

Why This Talk Matters Now

Radiation exposure doesn’t only come from historic nuclear sites, but is something people around the world encounter every day from both natural and human-made sources. This free talk event is perfect for history buffs, science enthusiasts, and anyone who has ever wondered how Hanford fits into the global conversation about radiation and public health.

Take advantage, ask questions, and hear directly from people who helped shape how we understand radiation’s real-world impacts.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy