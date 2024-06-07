Take off your shoes and grab that jug of moonshine, because the annual Sacajawea Bluegrass Festival is going on this week! The event offers a weekend of music and community by the Snake and Columbia Rivers.

Get our free mobile app

Friday Night

Friday features a potluck meal and a contra dance from 7 pm to 9 pm. All concerts and activities are free on Saturday, June 8. Thanks to National Get Out Side Day, there are no Discover Passes required on this day.

Free Saturday Schedule:

2:00 pm–5:00 pm, Youth Workshop, ages 4–17. Introduction to bluegrass music and learning some songs.

3:00 pm–5:00 pm: Open Mike.

5:00 p.m.–5:30 p.m.: Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble

5:30 p.m.–5:45 p.m.: Youth Workshop Presentation

6:00 p.m.–6:45 p.m.: Monroe Bridge Bluegrass Band

7:00 p.m.–7:45 p.m.: The Horsenecks (old-time)

8:00 pm-8:45 pm Rock Ridge Bluegrass Band

Get our free mobile app

Camping

Camping is exclusively available for those holding weekend pass tickets, starting from Thursday at 10 a.m. The fee is $13 per night per vehicle, with towed items not classified as vehicles. Payment is accepted only in cash or by check, and reservations are not permitted for this event due to ample space availability. All campers must register at the event and pay a $15 per person fee. With temperatures set to be in the mid-90s, this will be a perfect weekend for such a fun weekend.

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker