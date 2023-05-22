WSP Trooper Sent to Hospital, Alleged DUI Crashed into Patrol Car

Washington State Patrol Trooper Sent to Hospital

A Washington State Patrol Trooper was sent to the hospital this weekend after being struck by a truck while sitting in their patrol car on the side of I-405.

WSP Reports Trooper Struck by Truck Early Sunday

This weekend, an on-duty Washington State Patrol Trooper was slammed into by a blue Toyota pickup truck.

The Trooper was sitting in their patrol car on a narrow shoulder near I-405 around 2 am in the morning on Sunday when the blue Toyota truck drifted onto the edge of the shoulder and struck the back of the patrol car. After striking the Trooper's car, it flipped and landed on its top farther down the highway.

Washington State Patrol Trooper and Suspect Were Both Sent to the Hospital

The accident happened on the northbound lane of I-405 near Northeast 124th Street between Totem Lake and Kingsgate north of Bellvue. Both the driver of the blue Toyota truck and the Washington State Patrol Trooper were taken to the hospital, luckily with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the blue Toyota pickup truck was also arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into jail.

Good Reminder to Slow Down & Move Over

This is just another example of why the Washington State Patrol has made a large emphasis on the safety of emergency or work vehicles on the side of roadways recently. Every time I see any vehicle stopped on the side of the road ahead, I always slow down and move at least one lane away, especially in times of limited visibility. Take the time to get over and leave space, because you never know how close you could be to them until it is too late. One more thing, it is not a good idea to drive impaired either because it makes it a lot harder to spot Troopers sitting on the side of the road, just sayin'.

