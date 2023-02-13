DiCaprio, De Niro Starred in This Movie Set in Concrete, Washington

Here's a movie that's gone under the radar for far too long. It's a damn shame too because the film features two of Hollywood's greatest-ever actors in starring roles, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

This Boy's Life is a 1993 film adaptation of a memoir by award-winning writer Tobias Wolff. It's a painfully true story about a boy, whose stepfather is abusive toward him. Toby, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, has no father around the house until his mother meets Dwight, played by Robert De Niro.

Dwight seems like a swell guy so Caroline, Toby's mom, starts seeing him. But when Caroline isn't around, Dwight physically and verbally abuses young Toby. If you've ever had a rough childhood, this movie can be uncomfortable.

It's hard to beat a movie that has Robert De Niro at the height of his powers and Leonardo DiCaprio when he was still a child actor. For Washingtonians, the Washington setting is gravy on top. By the way, Concrete is a real town in Washington. It's where the real-life events happened, so the movie was filmed on location in Concrete, Washington. Residents of Concrete were used as extras and the town was dressed up to resemble the 1950s since that's when the true story happened.

