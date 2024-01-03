The Best Corn Dog in Washington State You Don’t Buy at a Fair

If you live in Washington State and love corndogs, don't worry about going to a fair because a better corndog is much easier to find and available most of the year!

Where to Find The Best Corndog in Washington State

If you are not a fan of corndogs, I think you just haven't had the right one. The first time I actually was blown away by eating a freshly dipped corndog was in Disneyland maybe 20 years ago. Ever since that moment, whenever I get a chance to eat one I make sure not to pass it up. Usually, those chances only come while visiting fairs or maybe a live event if I am lucky. The other day I was craving a fresh corndog and asked a friend if they knew of a place where I could satisfy that craving. Surprisingly, there is an amazing spot available to get exactly that in multiple towns in the Northwest, and it is open 5 days a week. I went and checked it out for myself with one location in Tri-Cities, and absolutely loved it. It is easily my favorite corndog, so much so that I would say it was "Epic".

The Corndog Company

If you have never been to The Corndog Company, you are seriously missing out. Why do I think these are the best corndogs in Washington State? The flavor is unreal with obviously high-quality dogs that are closer to a sausage than a hot dog, and a covering that I think resembles a soft fresh but crunchy corn donut. It is like the best cornbread and the best donut I have ever tasted all rolled into one magical combination of flavor.

Many Different Delicious & Unique Corn Covered Options

They have lots of options, from the Mini, a 1/8-pound all-beef hotdog hand-dipped in freshly made cornbread-style batter to the "Epic", their 1/4 pound all beef footlong hotdog. If dessert is more what you are after, then try one of their deep-fried candy bars. They have both Milky Way or Snickers also covered in the warm corn covering I described before.

They also have multiple fried cheese options covered with the same delicious batter. You can order the "Cheese Bomb" with either Cheddar, Pepperjack, or Mozzarella cheese on a stick. They also have the "Cheese-Pop" which is Babybel cheese hand-dipped in that yummy freshly-made cornbread-style batter. My wife and I split the "Epic" and a Mozzarella "Cheese Bomb" and were very satisfied and full. Kettle chips and some drink options round out the menu if you are looking for something other than "corn-covered" creations.

Where can you find The Corndog Company? They have multiple locations in Washington and Idaho with one is Oregon that I could find. If you live in Washington State, you can find The Corndog Company where I live in Kennewick at The Hub, also locations in both Othello and Moses Lake. They are mostly closed on Sundays and Mondays but are open the other five days of the week. Bend, Oregon has one location and Idaho has three with Burley, Eastern Idaho Falls parking lot, and Island Park. You can find out more at thecorndogco.com.