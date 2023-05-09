Ancient Aliens Live: Uncover the Truth This Sept in Washington

The Ancient Aliens Live Show is Coming to Washington

The cast from the hit TV show Ancient Aliens is doing a live tour and they are making one stop in Washington State!

The Ancient Aliens Live Tour

The cast from the hit TV show Ancient Aliens is touring the country with a live show that will " explores the theory that extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years" according to their website. The famous panel of experts will discuss all your favorite UFO topics from Ancient Egypt theories, to abductions, to if the moon is really hollow.

The UFO Experts on the Tour

Most of the cast that you have seen on the TV show through the years will be on the tour. The experts on the show are Giorgio A. Tsoukalos an Ancient Astronaut theorist with great hair, investigative mythologist William Henry, Nick Pope a UK government UFO investigator, and the real-life Indiana Jones, David Childress.

Dr. Travis Taylor an aerospace engineer and intelligence expert that is on most of the tour, will not be at the Washington State show. They say on the official website that he will miss shows starting September 14 through October.

When and Where is Ancient Aliens Live in Washington State?

The tour is coming to the Moore Theater in Seattle Washington on September 14, 2023. You can get tickets for this event already starting at just $49 to around $300 for the best seats at Ticketmaster.

I just checked the seating chart, and there are still plenty of great seats available for this one show-only event. They even have a VIP add-on available no matter what seat you buy, which includes a quick meet-and-greet with the cast and a picture. The VIP packages are limited

Two Oregon Shows on Friday and Saturday

If a Thursday night show in Seattle on September 14, 2023, doesn't work with your schedule, there are Friday and Saturday night shows close by. On Friday, September 15, 2023, the Ancient Aliens Live tour will be at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, OR and then on Saturday, September 16, 2023, the show is at the McDonald Theatre in Eugene, Oregon. You can get details for all the shows on the Ancient Aliens Tour official website.

