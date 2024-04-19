ALERT: WSDOT Completely Closing I-90 Today for 2 Hours

If you are heading east or west today on I-90, you might want to wait a few hours!

Washington State Department of Transportation Closing I-90 Today

The Washington Department of Transportation is suddenly completely closing I-90 in both directions today to remove dangerous trees that they located. I-90 will be closed eastbound near exit 63 which is about 11 miles east of the Snoqualmie Pass peak. Westbound lanes will be closed at exit 70 near Easton at exit 70. They are expecting the closure to last around 2 hours according to the Washington Department of Transportation's recent announcement.

"We're closing I-90 at 1 p.m. today to remove danger trees. EB will be stopped at Exit 63, about 11 miles east of Snoqualmie Pass. WB will be stopped at Exit 70, near Easton. Due to the nature of this work, the closure could last up to 2 hours"

Please either delay your travel plans or be repaired for long delays as you travel through Snoqualmie Pass this afternoon.