Travel Alert: New WSDOT Update on US 2 Tumwater Canyon and Chumstick Highway Detour
If you are traveling on US 2 over the next few weeks, the Washington State Department of Transportation has a travel update for you.
US 2 Closure Update: Chumstick Highway Detour Continues, Says WSDOT
Due to flooding damage, US 2 has been under repair from the WSDOT over the last few months, and now we've got a new update on the construction progress.
Tumwater Canyon Travel Update: Chumstick Highway Detour Still in Effect
Here's what we know according to the WSDOT Facebook page:
US 2 TUMWATER CANYON
Thanks to mild winter weather, WSDOT's contractor has made good progress rebuilding the damaged section of road. They’ve excavated unstable slopes and are rebuilding the roadway above the high-water line.
Guardrail and paving are next. There’s still no firm reopening date, but the project remains on track for mid-March, and the WSDOT take advantage of current weather conditions to do as much work as possible.
CHUMSTICK HIGHWAY
Chumstick Highway remains the detour for US 2 Tumwater Canyon, but the recent wet weather has caused mudslides and slope failure on Beaver Valley Hill.
Based on guidance from the WSDOT geotechnical team, traffic has been reduced to one lane to keep the pressure off the shoulders and protect the roadway.
While crews have handled potholes and pavement issues, the slope problem can’t be fully fixed without a full closure, so the lane reduction will remain until US 2 reopens.
So if you are traveling over the next few weeks, the WSDOT is reminding drivers that Chumstick is open but mainly for local access rather than cross-state travel, and expect delays if you do head that way.
