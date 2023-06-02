Astonishing! The World’s Tallest Cedar Tree Is In Washington State!

Do You Realize That The World's Largest Cedar Tree Is In Washington State?

I know you've heard of the great redwood trees of California but Washington State has its own Hercules of a tree - the mighty cedar tree!



Do You Know Where The World's Largest Cedar Tree Is Located At In WA State?

It might surprise you to learn that the world's largest cedar tree is right here in the state of Washington.

The Olympic Peninsula in Washington State is well-known for its stunning scenery and outdoor opportunities. One of the unique features of the area is the Duncan Cedar, also known as the Duncan Memorial Cedar or the Nolan Creek Tree.

Located near Forks Washington, The Duncan Cedar is massive in scale.

The Duncan Cedar is the world's largest western red cedar. Its height is massive at 178 feet and its diameter is 19.4 feet.

The Duncan Cedar is estimated to be over 1000 years old and was discovered by two loggers in 1975. Successful lobbying by the Fork's Lion Club saved the tree from being cut down during a lumber sale and the tree was named after the loggers who found it.

The majority of the tree is dead but parts of it still henceforth making it one of the largest and oldest trees in the world.

The Duncan Cedar is also the tallest of any species of trees in Washington State and even ranks high with the redwood trees of California.

Experts say that the Duncan Cedar could live for more than several thousand years as long as it doesn't fall prey to wind, fire, or human intervention.

If you are planning a road trip in the future, this amazing tree should be on your list to see and visit.

