Woman Dies After Vicious Attack by Pitbulls in Her Home in Kennewick

A woman died tragically after she was viciously attacked by dogs in her own home.

Anyone who knows her knows that she was a light in her community and a pillar for those around her.

Billene Cameron was attacked by the dogs on Wednesday afternoon. The two pitbulls entered her home on West Victoria Avenue in Kennewick. Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the home around 2 pm. They were able to pull the dogs off Cameron who was then transported to the hospital. 65-year-old Billene "Billi" Cameron died from surgery complications at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland on Thursday.

Get our free mobile app

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. The owner of the dogs was identified and the pitbulls are currently being held by Benton County. No arrests have been made.

A GoFundMe was established for funeral expenses by her daughter, Jordan Woodard.

It is with a heavy heart that I bring the news my wonderful, amazing, kind, spunky mother passed away due to complications with a surgery at Kadlec Hospital on the early morning of September 21st. Anyone who knows her knows that she was a light in her community and a pillar for those around her.

Billi, her husband Dwayne Woodard, and their son are responsible for Woody's Bullpen Bar & Grille on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick.

According to the GoFundMe, money raised will go toward funeral expenses and celebration of life services.

It's amazing to see the outpouring of love and support in so many ways. Truly a testament to my Mom's impact she had on those around her.

Celebration of life services for Billi Cameron will be held on October 28th.

The Celebration of life will be held at Highlands Grange (1500 S. Union Street-Kennewick) from 12 pm to 3 pm, with a reception to follow at Woody's Bullpen Bar & Grille.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

8 Businesses Perfect to Replace Kennewick's Former 7-Eleven Are these businesses appropriate for the former 7-Eleven on Clearwater Avenue that was once proclaimed the Slurpee King of the World? You'll have to leave us your thoughts.

Tri-Cities, Washington Restaurants Serving Delicious Breakfast You know what they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Whether it's eggs, oatmeal, or cereal, it's always best when you can start your day with a balanced meal. Maybe a fluffy omelet, or pancakes, breakfast is most enjoyed with others. But where can you go to get a great breakfast in Tri-Cities, Washington? Let us show you!