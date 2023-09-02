Warning: Frigid Cold and Super Snow Ahead for Winter in PNW

I don't know about you, but I'm already stressing out about winter weather.

Of course, the Old Farmer's Almanac has the winter forecast predictions for the entire country and we're expecting a 'Winter Wonderland.' And, if you love snow, you'll love what the Almanac is predicting.

Snowfall will be above normal across most snow-prone areas (except for the Pacific Northwest). Get prepared for oodles of fluffy white throughout the season! Keep a shovel at the ready early, especially in the Northeast and Midwest, where snow will arrive beginning in November with storms, showers, and flurries continuing through the start of spring.

What does this mean specifically for people in the Pacific Northwest? Sweater weather:

This is the theme for the coastline of the Pacific Northwest, which will be relatively dry and cold throughout the season. While storm clouds will typically deliver rain, snow is possible for late December and mid-January.

Sweater Weather is the time to break out all the sweaters, scarves, and boots.

A lot of us love when summer is over. As we head into the later months, the cooler temperatures are THE reason to bring out the fall wardrobe. Sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, turtlenecks, and socks can be added to the daily rotation again.

Sometimes, the cold weather is an excuse to shop for winter accessories.

Anyone remember ordering a new winter coat or jacket from the Sears or Montgomery Ward catalogs? Shopping for new winter boots, gloves, hats, and scarves is still fun. Thank goodness we have a lot of local stores in Tri-Cities that carry winter wear.

