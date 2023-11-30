Winter Storm Warning: 15-30″ Expected in the Cascades
Travel this weekend will be tricky depending where you are in WA & OR. Snow is here.
And there's a lot more expected. There are several warnings, watches, and advisories issued.
Of course, the major concern is traveling in the Cascade Mountains. Heavy snow will fall thru Sunday. SR 20 North Cascades from Ross Dam Trailhead to Silver Star gate closes for the season at 6 pm Thursday, November 30th.
The NWS forecasts a 90% chance of more than 30" of snowfall at Stevens Pass.
Unbelievable, just as Stevens Pass Ski Resort delayed the season opener for Friday, Mother Nature is responding with a vengeance. Winds of up to 50 mph are possible.
Naturally there's more, the Blue Mountains haven't been left out. 10 to 20" of snow is forecast to fall there.
Expect hazardous conditions when traveling through mountain passes this weekend.
Plan ahead and know before you go. For the latest on WA mountain passes be sure to visit the WSDOT website for road conditions. For traveling in Oregon, visit TripCheck. Have traction tires/chains, and allow extra travel time. If you find yourself behind a snowplow, please, slow down and give the plow extra room.
