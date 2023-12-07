Winter Advisory for 6-10″ of Snow In The Blues

Mother Nature is Packing another punch for the Blue Mountains of OR and WA.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 4 am Thursday through 10 am Friday for above 4,000 feet. Another 6-10 inches of snow is expected to fall with higher amounts above 5,500 feet expected. That's not all. Winds will be a concern, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Blowing and drifting snow is expected.

Travel could be difficult as another 6-10 inches of snow is expected!

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reminds you that weather can change quickly. For up to date travel on Oregon roads, go here.

Gusty winds can bring down tree branches. Drivers should be alert. The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur late Thursday afternoon into the evening. Slow down and exercise caution while driving.

Driving in heavy snow requires skills that some rarely get to use. ODOT has some tips.

Check road conditions on your route before you go at TripCheck​ or by dialing 511. Plan your trip accordingly.

Allow extra time to get where you’re going. Travel is going to be slow.

Allow extra stopping distance. There is less traction on slick, snowy roads.

Brake gently to avoid skidding or sliding. If the wheels lock up, ease off the brakes.

Carry chains and know how to use them.

Make sure your vehicle is in top operating conditions, with clean headlights, good brakes, working windshield wipers and good tires.

Slow down when approaching off-ramps, bridges and shady spots where the snow often lingers longer.

Turn on your headlights to increase your visibility.

Be prepared for delays. Make sure you have water, blankets, a full tank of gas…and plenty of patience!

If you feel tired or if road conditions get rough, don’t be afraid to stop for the night.

Check road conditions before you go in Oregon at TripCheck.com. In Washington visit, WSDOT.

