Possible Inland Wind Storm Could Bring 50 MPH Gusts to Tri-Cities

As the Yakima River starts receding in the Tri-Cities, things return to normal after the flooding near West Richland, but Mother Nature isn't done with us yet.

Forecasters Monitor Potential Inland Wind Storm for Tri-Cities

As we begin the week, residents across the Tri-Cities should prepare for a windy stretch of weather, with forecasters monitoring a possible inland windstorm expected to impact Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon this week.

Our buddy Mark Ingalls at Ingalls Weather posted about the possible inland wind storm that could bring high winds again to the Tri-Cities.

Brace Yourself: 50 MPH Wind Gusts Possible in Tri-Cities

According to his forecast, Wednesday morning appears to be the windiest period for the Tri-Cities area, including Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland.

Wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 miles per hour, with even stronger gusts possible in elevated and exposed areas such as hills and ridgelines.

High winds can lead to difficult travel conditions, especially for semi-trucks, RVs, and vehicles pulling trailers, especially in the Prosser area.

Drivers may also encounter blowing dust, particularly in agricultural areas surrounding the Tri-Cities, which can reduce visibility in short bursts.

This isn’t just local; similar winds are expected across Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon, including places like Hermiston and Spokane.

You can check out Mark Ingalls' full forecast below: