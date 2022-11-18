West Richland Once Battled Over Two Town Names, Can You Name Them?

West Richland Once Fought Over Two Different Names, Can You Name Them?

It's interesting that West Richland Washington residents once fought over the naming of the town and what is more interesting is that the residents rejected both names in the end.



Who Is Carl Heminger In West Richland Washington History?

One of the names made me take a double-take because we have a town nearby in Oregon on the first proposed name. Enterprise Oregon is well-known to most Washingtonians.

So the story goes that Carl Heminger had purchased 80 acres and laid plans for a city. Heminger wanted the new town to be called Heminger City in 1948.

In 1949, the residents voted against Heminger City and decided to name the town Enterprise.

Heminger in protest moved a mile down the road and plotted his own Heminger City.

In 1955 when it came time to incorporate the city, it was decided that Enterprise and Heminger City would make up the new town of West Richland.

Richland was already well-known and so the residents voted officially to become West Richland on July 15th, 1955.

It would've been interesting to have either of the other town names like Heminger City and Enterprise but it looks like West Richland won in that smackdown.

West Richland's history is fascinating and you can read more about the towns of Heminger City and Enterprise here.

