WDFW Bans Campfires in Eastern WA to Reduce Wildfire Risk

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has issued restrictions for outdoor activities, including campfires and target shooting.

“We all have a part to play in preventing wildfires, and we’re urging visitors enjoying Washington’s great outdoors this summer to be a part of the solution,” said Cynthia Wilkerson, WDFW’s Lands Division Manager. “By recreating responsibly and following wildfire safety restrictions, visitors can help preserve public recreation lands, wildlife habitat, public health, and safety for local communities.”

Making fires or campfires, including those in fire rings. Personal camp stoves and lanterns fueled by propane, liquid petroleum, or liquid petroleum gas are allowed.

Discharging firearms for target shooting or other recreational purposes, aside from lawful hunting, unless otherwise posted, with the following exception: Target shooting is permitted from sunrise to 10 a.m. through Aug. 15, only at two Department shooting ranges:

Methow Shooting Range, Methow Wildlife Area Unit

Asotin Creek Shooting Range, Asotin Creek Wildlife Area Unit

Note: Starting Aug. 16 through Sept. 15, restrictions prohibit discharging firearms for target shooting anywhere on WDFW-managed lands (including the previously mentioned target shooting ranges) in eastern Washington, unless otherwise posted.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle. Do not throw lit cigarettes out your window.

Welding and operating chainsaws, including the use of an acetylene torch or other open flame.

Operating a motor vehicle away from developed roads. Parking is permitted within designated parking areas, including developed campgrounds and trailheads; and in areas without vegetation that are within 10 feet of roadways.