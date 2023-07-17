Beware of Ticks-Washington Woman Hospitalized After Tick Bite
A woman in Washington is recovering from a rare tickborne disease.
The Puyallup woman in her 40's was diagnosed in June with anaplasmosis, a disease spread to humans by the bite of an infected tick. The woman was hospitalized and continues to recover at home.
How did the woman become infected with the tickborne disease?
The woman likely was exposed after spending time in wooded and brushy areas in Puyallup and Eatonville. Tick bites are generally painless, so most people don't know they've been bitten. This is why it's important to check your body for ticks after being outdoors. Be sure to check under your arms, inside the belly button, behind the knees, in your hair, in and around the ears, between the legs, and around your waist. Check your pets, too. This is only the second reported case of anaplasmosis in a human in Washington.
How would you know if you've been bitten by a tick?
If you find a tick on you or notice an itchy spot that doesn't go away for days could be an indication of a tickborne infection. A bulls-eye skin rash could indicate Lyme disease, one of the most common illnesses spread by the blacklegged (deer) tick.
What are the symptoms of a tickborne disease? From the CDC:
Fever/chills. All tickborne diseases can cause fever.
Aches and pains. Tickborne diseases can cause headache, fatigue, and muscle aches. People with Lyme disease may also have joint pain. Rash. Lyme disease, Southern tick-associated rash illness (STARI), Rocky Mountain spotted fever (RMSF), ehrlichiosis, and tularemia can cause distinctive rashes.