Bring the FUN-WA State Spring Fair Starts Thursday in Puyallup

If you're ready for a great time, the Washington State Spring Fair starts tomorrow.

Get our free mobile app

The fair runs through Sunday the 16th, and returns the following week from the 20th through the 23rd. General admission is $12 ages 13 and up. Children 6-12 get in for $10, and 5 and under are always free. On Thursday, kids get in FREE. (Ages 0-18 get FREE admission on Thursdays.

What attractions are at the Washington State Spring Fair?

Canva Canva loading...

Motorsport Mayhem, features monster trucks, and demolition derby action April 21st, 22nd, and 12rd. Fans can get up close and personal with pit parties and monster truck rides. Get more information and tickets here.

If you like BBQ, you'll want to attend the BBQ Playoffs April 22nd and 23rd.

Canva Canva loading...

35 teams are competing for their share of $25,000 prize money. And, YOU get to taste the samples while supplies last. Kids will love The Farm at Sillyville. Along with rides, balloons, and a classic coaster, there's something for everyone.

Canva Canva loading...

From face painting to fair history, there's a lot of fun waiting for you, including Racing Pigs. On Sunday, April 23rd, celebrate Mexican Culture and Arts with Fiesta Mexicana. This is fun for the whole family. Catch a few shows at the FREE stages with comedy and music. You can see all the Spring Fair Activities here.

For more information about the Washington State Spring Fair, download the mobile app. This way, you can navigate all the attractions and plan your fun.

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney

Chasing Lewis River Falls Waterfalls at Gifford Pinchot National Forest in WA View stunning imagery from the upper, middle, and lower falls of the Lewis River Falls in Washington. Visitation to the area has grown over the years and you'll need a permit. You can make your reservation here