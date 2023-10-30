One More Time! WA State Observes Daylight Saving Time This Wknd

Like it or not, this is the weekend to set your clocks back one hour.

This Sunday, November 5th at 2 am, we change from Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) to Pacific Standard Time. (PST) We will gain a extra hour, ending daylight saving time for the year. In March, we'll move our clocks forward an hour, only to lose that precious hour of extra sleep. This always seems to throw people off their game. A great way to remember, is that you "Fall back" in the Fall and "Spring forward" in the Spring.

When is daylight saving time to start in 2024?

Daylight saving time begins at 2 am on Sunday, March 10th, and will end on Sunday, November 3rd, at 2 am.

While a number of state are considering switching to either permanent DST or permanent standard time, no changes were enacted this year. Clock adjustments will continue through 2024. Only Hawaii and most of Arizona do NOT observe Daylight Saving Time at all. They do not roll their clocks forward or backward.. They observe permanent standard time.

Didn't Washington State lawmakers approve permanent Daylight Saving Time?

Yes. The Washington State Legislature passed a bill in 2019 to remain permanently in daylight saving time, meaning, we wouldn't have to change our clocks twice a year. However, the state cannot do away with it unless Congress gives its approval. The Sunshine Protection Act WAS approved by the Senate in 2022, it did NOT pass in the U.S. House of Representatives. A 2023 revision hasn't seen any movement.

