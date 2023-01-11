Shocking Video: Washington Police Perilous Pursuit Ends With 4 Arrested

It seems criminal behavior starts very young these days.

I saw this crazy chase unfold on Twitter. You'll be astounded at how young the players are. It's amazing that there were no injuries.

Police arrested three 14-year-old males and a 12-year-old after an armed carjacking.

Two vehicles were recovered after the reported carjacking in Renton on Tuesday. The four suspects were in two cars. A pursuit began when the driver of the 2nd vehicle would not stop. Watch the unbelievable footage below. (King County Sheriff's Office Air Support)

As Seattle Police attempted to pull over the stolen vehicle in the area of Phantom Lake, the driver refused to stop, so police did opted not to pursue.

When back up Bellevue officers arrived, they found the stolen Hyundai Elantra which was abandoned.

Around the same time, a resident reported a suspicious person in their backyard. Police found the 12-year-old suspect and determined he was involved with the stolen car. The boy was arrested at the scene.

The three 14-year-old suspects were in a Dodge Charger that was involved in an earlier carjacking. Police pursued the car because the driver was suspected of being involved in a felony. The chase ended when two of the suspects fled the vehicle and took off into the woods. One suspect stayed behind in the vehicle and was arrested on the spot.

As officers secured the area, the suspects eventually surrendered.

