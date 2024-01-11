Hidden Treasures: Two Washington Cities That Shine In The Top 100

Two cities in Washington make the top 100 list of Best cities to live in America.

What an honor! How did this happen? The website Niche published the list using information from federal and local datasets. They take into account several factors of a location, including the quality of local schools, housing trends, crime rates, employment statistics, the Census Bureau, and reviews from residents.

The #1 city to live in America is Cambridge, Massachusetts with an A+ grade overall. The public schools in Cambridge are highly rated and most residents rent their homes. Niche also ranks Cambridge #1 for young professionals.

Bellevue came in at #10 on the list with an overall grade of A+.

Bellevue is routinely ranked among the best mid-sized cities in the country. It's known as the high-tech and retail center of the Eastside. Bellevue is one of the best places to live in Washington.

Seattle is next on the top 100, coming in at #13, according to Niche:

Seattle is a city in Washington with a population of 726,054. Seattle is in King County and is one of the best places to live in Washington. Living in Seattle offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Seattle there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Seattle and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Seattle are highly rated.

Niche surveyed 228 cities for their rankings. Other WA cities making the list are Spokane coming in at #136, and Tacoma at #171.

