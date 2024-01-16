Exciting Opportunity: WA State Parks Have 300 Positions Open-Apply Now
If you're looking for a new and exciting job, this could be for you!
Washington State Parks will hire 300 park aides for the 2024 high season. Many former Park Aides go on to have rewarding careers as park rangers, interpreters, and environmental planners. Oh, the possibilities!
Why become a Washington State Park Aide?
If you enjoy the outdoors and want a mix of physical work and customer service support, this may be the spot for you. Whether you’re a high school senior, a college student, a military veteran transitioning to civilian employment or an active retiree who’s not ready to hang it up yet, we’d love to hear from you!
What are the expectations of a Washington State Park Aide?
Park Aides work under the supervision of a Park Ranger performing a variety of duties at a state park, beach or historical area. The job includes contact with the public, staffing park entrance booths, and providing information to the public.
A typical workday may include anything from registering campers and collecting camp fees, to cleaning facilities, mowing lawns or explaining park rules. The specific duties will have some variation by park location.
What are the minimum qualifications?
* You must be at least 17-years of age.
* Possess a valid driver's license
* This position requires a fingerprint background investigation.
Learn more about Park Aide positions, by watching the video below, provided by Washington State Parks.
To apply for a WA State Parks Park Aide opportunity, click the button below.
