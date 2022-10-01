Would Washingtonians Survive a Natural Disaster Today? What to Know.

Should a natural disaster strike in Washington or Oregon, would you survive?

Are you prepared for such an event? Whether it's a storm, earthquake, volcano eruption, drought, or landslide, are you confident that you and your loved ones would get through the event?

What should be in your emergency preparation kit?

Start building your kit with everyone in your family in mind, including pets. Remember the medications and dietary needs of each family member. According to Ready.gov, a basic emergency kit could include the following items:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Be sure to store these items in airtight plastic bags, and put your entire emergency supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry[ containers or a duffel bag.

Click the button below for more items to include in your kit.

See what the American Red Cross suggests to be included in your emergency survival kit.

