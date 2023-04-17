Help Keep WA Beautiful, ‘Simple As That’, Learn More Here

Littering is one of my worst pet peeves.

There is literally, NOTHING I hate more than seeing someone throw garbage from a vehicle. Ok, maybe when I see someone tossing a cigarette butt out of a car window. That is worse. Both are examples of littering.

If you smoke, keep a portable ashtray in your vehicle.

I got a little excited today when I learned about Washington's 'Simple As That' campaign. It's a program designed by the Department of Ecology to reduce littering in the Evergreen State.

What are some ways you can avoid littering?

Always have a dedicated container for collecting trash. Use a litter bag while traveling to keep your vehicle tidy and reduce the chances of littering accidentally when you open a door or window. When visiting parks and other recreation areas, bring a bag with you so it’s easy to pack out what you packed in.

Hold on to trash from your travels until you reach a waste receptacle at a gas station, rest area or your destination. It may not seem like a big deal to toss the occasional bag or bottle on the ground, but those decisions add up to millions of pounds of litter (and millions of dollars of clean up) every year in Washington.

Live litter free and help others do the same. Make sure your friends and family know how to live litter free and help them make better choices. When we all look out for each other, it makes a big difference for our state.

You can learn more about keeping Washington beautiful here.

