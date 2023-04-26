Where Will You Find WA’s Most Delicious Burger? Go HERE

No big deal, however, the search is always on for a really good cheeseburger, isn't it?

Locally, in Tri-Cities, are these these the best burger joints? I've lived in my fair share of cities and towns across the the USA, and have been known to judge a town by the local burger shack. Most towns have one.

So, where is the best burger in Washington State?

According to the website Mashed.com, you'll want to make your way to Gig Harbor for the best. That's where you'll find the Gourmet Burger Shop.

The Gourmet Burger Shop delivers exactly what it promises. Their gourmet burgers get effusive praise, with some customers claiming their sandwiches are the best ever. While you'll be happy if you go with the Bacon Avocado Burger, you'll be even happier with the Bacon Cheddar Burger.

Their Facebook page boasts "handmade burgers made with quality ingredients."

Apparently, the special sauce is what makes their burgers so delectable. At the Gourmet Burger Shop, you can also order milkshakes, local beers, and homemade soups.

If you're a fan, you can't go wrong with the clam chowder, made with fresh razor clams. (It's a thing) My husband loves to order New England clam chowder WHEREVER it's available. In any case, if you're up for a decent road trip to the BEST burger in Washington, Gig Harbor is the town for the Gourmet Burger Shop.

