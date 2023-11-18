WA State TSA Says NO WAY on These Banned Thanksgiving Foods

TSA Thanksgiving Alert: Banned Foods at Washington Airports

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and many people will visit their loved ones to celebrate the holiday but save yourself the hassle and know what you can and can't take on your airplane flight.

Navigating Thanksgiving Travel: WA State TSA's Banned Foods List

If you are planning to travel by air, you need to know what foods you can pack in your luggage and what you can't. The TSA regulates what passengers can bring on board a plane for safety reasons.

So, don't be surprised if your favorite Thanksgiving dish doesn't pass through security.

I'll discuss the Thanksgiving foods that can't be taken through TSA at airports in Washington State.

I've recalled a few incidents where I've been taken aside at security and lectured on a few of the items that I had packed.

So here is the list of food items you can't pack from an article from the dailymeal.com

Cranberry sauce (homemade or canned): Cranberry sauce is a staple dish for many families during Thanksgiving but unfortunately, TSA considers the sauce to be in the "liquids and gels" category, which means that you are only allowed to carry a maximum of 3.4 ounces (100mL) in your carry-on luggage. If you are carrying more than this amount, you must pack it in your checked luggage.

Gravy (homemade, in a jar, or canned): Gravy is another Thanksgiving dish that is not allowed through TSA. Like the above-mentioned cranberry sauce, it is considered a "liquid and gel" type of food, which means you can only pack a limited amount.

Canned fruit or vegetables: Canned fruits and vegetables are a convenient option for many people as they are easy to pack and store. However, they are not allowed through TSA. If you want to carry canned fruits or vegetables, put them in your checked luggage.

Maple syrup: As delicious as it may be, maple syrup is not allowed through TSA. Like other liquid foods, it falls under the "liquid and gel" category. You can only carry a limited amount of 3.4 ounces (100mL) or pack it in your checked luggage.

Preserves, jams, and jellies: Preserves, jams, and jellies are another staple food during Thanksgiving. However, you can't carry them on a plane.

Wine, Champagne, or sparkling cider: It's common to celebrate Thanksgiving with a glass of wine or cider. However, if you are traveling by air, you can't carry more than 3.4 ounces (100mL) of alcoholic beverages on board a plane.

Alcoholic beverages over 140 proof: TSA prohibits passengers from carrying alcoholic beverages with over 140 proof. These kinds of alcoholic beverages are flammable and hazardous. They can only be shipped as cargo.

Traveling during Thanksgiving can be stressful, and packing can be even more challenging so save yourself the hassle of getting pulled aside (yes, I've had it happen to me) and seeing your favorite foods tossed into the garbage. Always double-check with your airline guidelines before traveling.

