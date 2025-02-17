Upside Down? Why Your WA License Plate Can Land You in Hot Water

Upside Down? Why Your WA License Plate Could Land You in Hot Water

There's a new trend going on of people flipping their license plates upside down. I first saw this in an article from Texas and it got me thinking if people were doing this in Washington State.



Why Your Upside-Down Washington State License Plate Is a No-Go!

If you think you are being clever by flipping your vehicle license plate upside down, you might not want to because you could be facing a big fine.

Today's technology allows for red light traffic cameras like the one at 20th and Court in Pasco to tag you if you run a red light.

rik/canva/By Pickn528 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74503344 rik/canva/By Pickn528 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74503344 loading...

Get our free mobile app

Some drivers have tried to evade those cameras by flipping their license plates upside down to avoid the cameras and tickets.

There have been cases in Washington State where tickets have been upheld in a court of law because, in the Evergreen State, it's illegal to have your license plate upside down.

google street view maps google street view maps loading...

As I researched this article, I was surprised to discover that "ghost" plates exist and their sole purpose is to evade traffic cameras. Ghost plates use sprays or films to modify a license plate's numbers.

In Washington State, you'll get a ticket for having your license plates upside down. If you are a teen or a new driver who doesn't know the law and thinks it looks cool, be prepared to get a ticket from Washington State law enforcement.

6 Common Washington State Laws I’m Sure You Break on a Daily Basis I'll fess up to breaking one of these laws on a daily basis, how about you? Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals