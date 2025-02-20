Unwind With Live Music: Top Venues In TriCities For Thursday Kickoff
Sometimes when the work week is long and you've been hard at the grind, getting out on a Thursday is just what is needed to remind you that it's time to socialize, and have some fun with friends.
Every Thursday I get excited for the weekend. Thursdays kick off the weekend at many live music venues around the Tri-Cities.
Thursdays Kick Off a Weekend of Live Music in the Tri-Cities!
I've played music for over 30 years most weekends in the Tri-Cities and this year I'm taking a bit of a break. I've needed some weekends that I don't HAVE to be anywhere!
And, I really have enjoyed getting out and seeing some of the groups, duos, and solo musical performances of other musicians in the area.
We've got some real talent here in Tri-Cities!
Venues and community members in the Tri-Cities are so great at supporting live music! Many area venues begin their weekend of music on Thursday Evenings.
According to the Calendar on Tri-CityVibe.com :
Tonight (Thursday) February 20. 2025
* This weekend kicks off with Gabe Knutzen performing Solo at Soi 705 on the Parkway in Richland from 6-8 PM.
Friday, Feb 21, 2025:
*Radio Waves Live at Sountridge Dugout from 9 -12 AM Kennewick, WA
*Groove Principal @Michelle's Richland, WA
*Back2Basss 7 PM Rays Golden Lion Richland, WA
*Jeff Peterson Crooner/Trumpet at Emerald of Siam, 5 PM Richland WA
*Gregory plays Henry Earl Estate Wines from 6-8 PM Walla Walla, WA
*Dutch Donley at Goose Ridge Winery, Richland WA
* Stone Country Band at Pasco Eagles 6-9 PM
*May Erlewine at Breminatti, 7-9 PM Prosser WA
*Josia Davis at Emerald of Siam 9 PM Richland, WA
*Jak at Sage Brewing Company 6 PM
And that is all just Thursday and Friday! See more live music choices for Saturday, Feb 22nd on the Tricityvibe.com
Get out and have some FUN!
TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: See the Most Famous Musician Born the Same Year As You
Gallery Credit: Stacker