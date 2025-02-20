Sometimes when the work week is long and you've been hard at the grind, getting out on a Thursday is just what is needed to remind you that it's time to socialize, and have some fun with friends.

Every Thursday I get excited for the weekend. Thursdays kick off the weekend at many live music venues around the Tri-Cities.

Thursdays Kick Off a Weekend of Live Music in the Tri-Cities!

I've played music for over 30 years most weekends in the Tri-Cities and this year I'm taking a bit of a break. I've needed some weekends that I don't HAVE to be anywhere!

And, I really have enjoyed getting out and seeing some of the groups, duos, and solo musical performances of other musicians in the area.

We've got some real talent here in Tri-Cities!

Venues and community members in the Tri-Cities are so great at supporting live music! Many area venues begin their weekend of music on Thursday Evenings.

According to the Calendar on Tri-CityVibe.com :

Tonight (Thursday) February 20. 2025

* This weekend kicks off with Gabe Knutzen performing Solo at Soi 705 on the Parkway in Richland from 6-8 PM.

Friday, Feb 21, 2025:

*Radio Waves Live at Sountridge Dugout from 9 -12 AM Kennewick, WA

*Groove Principal @Michelle's Richland, WA

*Back2Basss 7 PM Rays Golden Lion Richland, WA

*Jeff Peterson Crooner/Trumpet at Emerald of Siam, 5 PM Richland WA

*Gregory plays Henry Earl Estate Wines from 6-8 PM Walla Walla, WA

*Dutch Donley at Goose Ridge Winery, Richland WA

* Stone Country Band at Pasco Eagles 6-9 PM

*May Erlewine at Breminatti, 7-9 PM Prosser WA

*Josia Davis at Emerald of Siam 9 PM Richland, WA

*Jak at Sage Brewing Company 6 PM

And that is all just Thursday and Friday! See more live music choices for Saturday, Feb 22nd on the Tricityvibe.com

Get out and have some FUN!

Get our free mobile app

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker