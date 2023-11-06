Better Check Your Freezer-Tyson Fun Nuggets Are Recalled

Tyson Foods has recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of the company's "Fun Nuggets."

According to the USDA, the dinosaur-shaped nuggets may be contaminated with metal pieces. The recall is for Tyson's 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing "frozen, fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties" with a "Best if used by" date of Sep 04, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210. The nuggets were made on September 5th.

How was the issue discovered?

The problem was discovered when the company received consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the product. One minor injury has been reported in connection with the Fun Nuggets. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that customers may still have bags of Fun Nuggets in their freezers.

What you should do, if you have a bag of the affected Tyson Fun Nuggets?

The USDA urges customers with bags of nuggets in their freezers to throw them out, or return them to the place of purchase. The nuggets subject to the recall have the establishment number P7211 located on the back of the package. They were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Tyson advises consumers who have bags of the affected nuggets to cut the UPC and date code off the package, discard the product, and call or text Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-855-382-3101.

