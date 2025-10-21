Tri-Cities’ Top 3 Pumpkin Patches You’ll Want to Visit This October

The best part of fall in the Tri-Cities is finding that perfect pumpkin to carve up. My favorite pumpkin as a kid was when my half-sister painted a Batman face on my pumpkin, and I loved it.

Pick, Play, and Explore: The Best Pumpkin Patches Near Tri-Cities, WA

If you are looking for a great pumpkin, you could hit Yokes or Winco, but why not head out into the wild and have an adventure in grabbing this year's pumpkins for the family?

So here are the three best pumpkin patches in my humble opinion around the Columbia Basin, and they are in no particular order:

1. Middleton Farms (Pasco)

Located at 1050 Pasco-Kahlotus Rd outside of Pasco, Middleton Farms has a large fall festival theme where you'll find a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, and farm games.

Rik's Quick Tip: It can get busy; going earlier in the season or earlier in the day will help you avoid crowds.

2. Country Mercantile (Pasco)

Another awesome pumpkin patch. Located at 232 Crestloch Rd, just a bit outside of Pasco, is a great place to hang out and sip on apple cider.

You'll find a pumpkin patch plus extra fun like hay-bale mazes, small carnival rides, bobbing for apples, and family-friendly fall activities.

Rik's Quick Tip: Check for weekend vs weekday pricing or special events; weekends tend to fill up

Our final pumpkin patch might not get as much love, but worth checking out is Job's Nursery and Pumpkin Patch.

3. Job’s Nursery & Pumpkin Patch (Pasco)

Located at 4072 Columbia River Rd, you can expect some fun stuff.

Job's offers a U-pick patch; it's a nice option if you want to pick your own pumpkin straight from the patch. No entry fee; pay by the pound.

Rik's Quick Tip: Since it’s “grab-your-own” style, wear sturdy shoes (fields can get messy) and come prepared with a cart or something to haul your selection.

My wife and I love all three of these patches, so there are a few of my favorite pumpkin patches that are worth checking out this Halloween season.

