6 Reasons why October is Going to Be Epic in the Tri-Cities

I have friends who love October. They love Halloween, and they love fall weather. I also know that October 2026 in the Tri-Cities is going to be epic, and here are a few reasons why.

Why October 2026 Will Be a Big Deal in the Tri-Cities

First, we are getting five Fridays in October and five Saturdays. If you get paid weekly, that'll be a nice welcome sight to your bank account.

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October 2026 Is Setting Up to Be a Spooky One in the Tri-Cities

We'll also see two meteor showers in the month of October. First, we've got the Draconid Meteor Shower, which can be seen on the evening of October 8 into the early morning of October 9.

Next, we have the Orionid Meteor Shower with active dates from October 2nd to November 7th.

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Next up in the month, we'll see a Hunter's Moon. This means it'll be a very bright night on October 25th until October 26th.

Get this: Halloween will be on Saturday this year, and the next time it happens will be in 2037.

Also, Daylight Saving Time will have us fall back for an extra hour overnight on October 31st.

Photo by Quilia on Unsplash two skeleton near white concrete building with string lights at daytime

So as we start October in the Tri-Cities, there are six reasons why October 2026 is going to be epic in the Columbia Basin.

Are you excited for the fall in the Tri-Cities? Let me know in the comments below what you like best about the fall in our community.