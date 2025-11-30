(The Center Square) – Dozens of people condemned Spokane Valley Councilmember Jessica Yaeger on Tuesday after she posted to social media that she is a “proud Islamaphobe,” calling for her resignation.

Yaeger posted a photo to her personal Facebook last Thursday that said, “I’m A Proud ISLAMAPHOBE,” before going on to denounce pedophilia, slavery, violence against women, genital mutilation and more.

The Spokesman-Review published an article shortly after, quoting Yeager in an interview saying, “Islam has no home here.” Outrage ensued across the area, even prompting the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the largest Muslim civil rights advocacy group in the country, to publicly condemn her post.

“I will never apologize for exercising my First Amendment right to speak plainly and honestly,” Yeager said in a video posted to Facebook on Monday. “These are not fringe concerns. They are real, and they are documented, but the real disappointment here has been the behavior of the Spokesman-Review.”

Yaeger claimed that the outlet contacted her for comment, but published “absolutely none” of her “full and honest response.” However, the video did her no good on Tuesday, as some residents accused the elected official of blaming the media and refusing to accept responsibility for the impact of her comment.

Mayor Pam Haley and Deputy Mayor Tim Hattenburg issued a statement last Friday stating their belief in the First Amendment while noting that Yeager’s views do not reflect those of the entire council or city.

Haley said Tuesday that she has received death threats for standing up against Yeager’s statements.

Representatives of the Islamic Center of Spokane, Faith Action Network, Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary, World Relief Spokane and other groups all condemned Yeager on Tuesday night. One Lutheran pastor recognized Yeager’s rights as a private citizen, but called for her resignation like others.

“The citizens of Spokane Valley and of [the city of Spokane] deserve at least an apology and at best, a resignation,” Rev. George Taylor said. “We have a saying that says, ‘Why do I look at the speck in my neighbor’s eye, when I have a log in my own?’ Look in the mirror and see there the log in your own eye, and then you should go down to the town square and dress in sackcloth and ashes and repent.”

Members of the Islamic faith said Yeager’s comments invited bigotry and eroded trust in her leadership.

Some cited an uptick in violence and harassment, using incidents in town as evidence of those claims.

“While I was at the Islamic center in Spokane Valley last Tuesday with a number of other women for a women’s study group, bacon was strung through the gate,” local resident Stacey Page testified Tuesday.

Two residents testified in support of Yaeger, though their comments were brief, citing reports of Islam spreading across the western world to “undermine” Christian societies. Around two dozen people also left comments on her Facebook video, offering support, while a few others condemned her there as well.

“I have watched Councilman Yaeger be dog-piled endlessly all night,” local resident Bret Howell said. “I have seen Councilman Yaeger stand up for the rights of young girls, for the rights of parents. She has stood strong, despite getting quite a beating for this, and I haven’t heard mention of that tonight.”

Councilmember Al Merkel requested Haley to allow Yaeger to respond to everyone’s concerns after the end of the first public comment opportunity. Merkel and Yaeger are frequently at odds with each other, though the negative attention is usually directed at him for allegations of withholding public records.

This time, Merkel asked the rest of the council to censure Yaeger as they've previously done to him.

Haley denied his request, and City Manager John Hohman and City Attorney Kelly Konkright told Merkel that he must file a complaint before the city could investigate and censure Yeager. Merkel also asked Hohman to add a statement of apology on behalf of the community to the council’s advanced agenda.

“The people in this region are smart, you see through manufactured outrage, and you know who I am and what I stand for,” Yaeger said in the video posted to Facebook. “As always, I will continue to serve with courage, honesty and integrity, no matter who tries to twist my words or silence my voice.”