Nominate a Shining Star for Tri-Citian of the Year

Tri-Citian of the Year nominations are now open!

Get our free mobile app

Nominations for 2024 will be accepted till Friday, March 9th at 5 pm. The Tri-Citian of the Year is regarded as the highest honor the Tri-Cities awards one of its citizens. The award is presented to the recipient at a gala banquet each Spring. The award is sponsored by the 6 Rotary Clubs and 5 Kiwanis Clubs in Tri-Cities. The motto of Rotary is "Service Above Self".

What is the basis of of the Tri-Citian of the Year award?

The Tri-Citian of the Year exemplifies the highest standards of community service, leadership, and the voluntary contribution of selfless acts to positively impact community development, economic growth, and the overall well-being of all humans. The foremost criteria for the award is demonstration of public or volunteer service for which no monetary compensation is received.

Past recipients of the award include former PNNL Laboratory Director Lura Powell in 2023, Mark Brault, Chief Executive Officer of Grace Clinic received the award in 2022, and in 2019 the honor went to Tri-City real estate executive Dave Retter.

When is this year's award ceremony program and who will be the keynote speaker?

Three Rivers Convention Center-Facebook Three Rivers Convention Center-Facebook loading...

Mark your calendar for Thursday, April 25th at Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Social begins at 6 pm with Diner and Program following at 7 pm.

tricitianoftheyear.com tricitianoftheyear.com loading...

The speaker will be former Seattle Seahawk Michael A. Jackson who is also a 1975 graduate of Pasco High School. Jackson retired from football in 1986, and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in drama and a Masters' Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Nominations for Tri-Citian of the Year can be made online below.

7 Best Barbeque Restaurants in Washington Who doesn't like BBQ? I'm a HUGE fan of anything barbecued. Most people enjoy barbecue ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. There are several types of barbecue styles and flavors. If you want to roadtrip to some of the best BBQ places in Washington, you're in for a treat. Let us know which is your favorite. Are these the BEST BBQ restaurants in Washington? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

This Winter Stay in Winthrop, Washington Promises to be Mesmerizing Gallery Credit: Patti Banner-Airbnb-Blair