Kennewick Neighborhood Alerted After Suspicious Early Morning Fire

Kennewick Police are investigating a suspicious house fire that broke out overnight in Kennewick.

Police and Firefighters Respond to Suspicious Kennewick Blaze

In a posting from the Kennewick Police Department, the Kennewick Fire Department responded to a call at 3:58 AM this morning (October 19th) in the area of W 11th Ave and S Morain St.

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Kennewick Fire Reported Before 4 AM as Police Begin Investigation

KFD and KPD arrived on scene within minutes of being dispatched. KFD got to work, fighting and containing the fire, while KPD officers began contacting area residents, notifying them of the fire, and encouraging them to evacuate as needed.

credit: kennewick police department credit: kennewick police department

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Kennewick Police and Kennewick Fire are asking residents to stay out of the area while investigators are investigating the incident.

Kennewick Police believe the structural fire is suspicious, and we will update you as soon as we can. You can read more about the incident here