The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is offering hunters a rare opportunity this season: surplus multi-season deer and elk tags are up for grabs starting August 21. With 2,369 deer tags and 130 elk tags available, this is a golden chance for those who missed out earlier in the year.

Elk Tags: Limited and Exclusive

The 130 remaining elk tags are set aside for the next 130 hunters on the original multi-season draw list. If you’re one of the lucky few, keep an eye on your inbox—you'll be notified by email and can purchase your tag at your convenience, with no set deadline. The exclusivity of these tags makes them highly sought after, allowing successful applicants to hunt during any of the state’s elk seasons with their choice of weapon.

Deer Tags: First-Come, First-Served

For deer hunters, the remaining 2,369 tags will be available starting at 9 a.m. on August 21 on a first-come, first-served basis. These tags will remain available until they sell out or until most deer hunting seasons wrap up. Given the popularity of multi-season tags, these are expected to go fast, so hunters are encouraged to act quickly.

How to Purchase Your Tag

To be eligible for these surplus tags, hunters must have purchased a 2024 multi-season permit application. Those holding a general season transport tag must surrender it within five days of purchasing a multi-season tag. The cost is $139.10 for deer tags and $182 for elk tags, whether you’re a resident or not.

Tags can be conveniently purchased online, at authorized license dealers, or at WDFW regional offices. These multi-season tags allow hunters the flexibility to use any of the three weapon choices—modern firearm, muzzleloader, or archery—during the permitted seasons, offering an unparalleled hunting experience.

A Rare Opportunity

For Washington hunters, this is more than just a chance to bag a tag—it’s a chance to extend their hunting season and increase their odds of success. The WDFW’s decision to release these surplus tags opens up new possibilities for those who are ready and eager to get back out into the wild.

