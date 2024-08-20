Unveiling Washington State’s Unique Official Items: Part 2 Revealed!
Here it is, part 2 of the list we started yesterday about Washington State's official items. Part 1 was filled with the usual things you would expect, like animals and plants, but Part 2 has stuff I’ve never thought about having an official list.
State Dance: Square Dance
- Became the official state dance in 1979, reflecting the pioneer heritage of Washington.
State Flag:
- Features a dark green background with the state seal in the center, adopted in 1923.
State Folk Song: "Roll On, Columbia, Roll On"
- Written by Woody Guthrie in 1941 and adopted as the state folk song in 1987.
State Dinosaur: Suciasaurus Rex
- Named in 2012, this theropod fossil is the only dinosaur found in Washington.
Get our free mobile app
State Fossil: Columbian Mammoth
- Designated in 1998 after a student campaign, it represents the prehistoric era of the region.
State Gem: Petrified Wood
- Adopted in 1975, reflecting Washington's volcanic history.
State Seal:
- Designed in 1889 by Charles Talcott, it features George Washington and the state’s founding date.
State Ship: Lady Washington
- Designated in 2007, a replica of the historic ship launched in 1989.
State Song: "Washington, My Home"
- Written by Helen Davis and adopted in 1959.
State Sport: Pickleball
- Recognized as the state sport in 2021, it was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island.
State Tartan:
- Designed in 1988 to celebrate the state’s centennial, it includes colors representing Washington's natural and agricultural features.
State Waterfall: Palouse Falls
- Designated in 2014, this waterfall is a significant historical and geological landmark in Washington.
PART 1 ⇒ HERE