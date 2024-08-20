Unveiling Washington State’s Unique Official Items: Part 2 Revealed!

Here it is, part 2 of the list we started yesterday about Washington State's official items. Part 1 was filled with the usual things you would expect, like animals and plants, but Part 2 has stuff I’ve never thought about having an official list.

Square Dance

State Dance : Square Dance

Became the official state dance in 1979, reflecting the pioneer heritage of Washington.

Washington State Flag

State Flag :

Features a dark green background with the state seal in the center, adopted in 1923.

Roll on Columbia

State Folk Song : "Roll On, Columbia, Roll On"

Written by Woody Guthrie in 1941 and adopted as the state folk song in 1987.

Suciasaurus Rex

State Dinosaur : Suciasaurus Rex

Named in 2012, this theropod fossil is the only dinosaur found in Washington.

Columbian Mammoth

State Fossil : Columbian Mammoth

Designated in 1998 after a student campaign, it represents the prehistoric era of the region.

Petrified Wood

State Gem : Petrified Wood

Adopted in 1975, reflecting Washington's volcanic history.

Washington State Seal

State Seal :

Designed in 1889 by Charles Talcott, it features George Washington and the state’s founding date.

Lady Washington

State Ship: Lady Washington

Designated in 2007, a replica of the historic ship launched in 1989.

Washington My Home

State Song : "Washington, My Home"

Written by Helen Davis and adopted in 1959.

Pickleball

State Sport : Pickleball

Recognized as the state sport in 2021, it was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island.

Washington State Tartan

State Tartan :

Designed in 1988 to celebrate the state’s centennial, it includes colors representing Washington's natural and agricultural features.

Palouse Falls

State Waterfall : Palouse Falls

Designated in 2014, this waterfall is a significant historical and geological landmark in Washington.

