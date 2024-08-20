Unveiling Washington State&#8217;s Unique Official Items: Part 2 Revealed!

Unveiling Washington State’s Unique Official Items: Part 2 Revealed!

Here it is, part 2 of the list we started yesterday about Washington State's official items. Part 1 was filled with the usual things you would expect, like animals and plants, but Part 2 has stuff I’ve never thought about having an official list. 

Square Dance

State Dance: Square Dance 

  • Became the official state dance in 1979, reflecting the pioneer heritage of Washington. 
State Flag: 

  • Features a dark green background with the state seal in the center, adopted in 1923. 
Roll on Columbia

State Folk Song: "Roll On, Columbia, Roll On" 

  • Written by Woody Guthrie in 1941 and adopted as the state folk song in 1987. 
Suciasaurus Rex

State Dinosaur: Suciasaurus Rex 

  • Named in 2012, this theropod fossil is the only dinosaur found in Washington. 
Columbian Mammoth

State Fossil: Columbian Mammoth 

  • Designated in 1998 after a student campaign, it represents the prehistoric era of the region. 
Petrified Wood

State Gem: Petrified Wood 

  • Adopted in 1975, reflecting Washington's volcanic history. 
State Seal: 

  • Designed in 1889 by Charles Talcott, it features George Washington and the state’s founding date. 
Lady Washington

State Ship: Lady Washington 

  • Designated in 2007, a replica of the historic ship launched in 1989. 
Washington My Home

State Song: "Washington, My Home" 

  • Written by Helen Davis and adopted in 1959. 
Pickleball

State Sport: Pickleball 

  • Recognized as the state sport in 2021, it was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island. 
Washington State Tartan

State Tartan: 

  • Designed in 1988 to celebrate the state’s centennial, it includes colors representing Washington's natural and agricultural features. 
Palouse Falls

State Waterfall: Palouse Falls 

  • Designated in 2014, this waterfall is a significant historical and geological landmark in Washington. 

 

PART 1  ⇒  HERE

 

