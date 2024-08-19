Washington States Official List?
Every state has its own official list—state tree, state bird, and so on,—but did you know there is much more than just plants and animals? Everything from a fish to a dance is on that list, and I want to share it with you. Part 1
State Flower: Coast Rhododendron
- Chosen in 1892 by Washington women, even before they had the right to vote. The flower was selected for the 1893 World's Fair and became the official flower in 1959.
State Fruit: Apple
- Washington is the top apple-producing state, and the apple became a state symbol in 1989.
State Grass: Bluebunch Wheatgrass
- Adopted in 1989, this grass is native to eastern Washington and was vital to pioneer farmers.
State Tree: Western Hemlock
- Officially designated in 1947 after some debate, it was considered the backbone of the state's forest industry.
State Vegetable: Walla Walla Sweet Onion
- Designated in 2007, this onion originated from a seed brought to Washington from Corsica over a century ago.
State Amphibian: Pacific Chorus Frog
- Designated in 2007, this small frog is found in every county of Washington.
State Bird: Willow Goldfinch
- The goldfinch was officially chosen as the state bird in 1951 after several rounds of voting.
State Fish: Steelhead Trout
- Adopted in 1969, this anadromous fish is popular for recreational fishing.
State Insect: Green Darner Dragonfly
- Designated in 1997 after a campaign by school students, it is recognized for its role in the ecosystem.
State Endemic Mammal: Olympic Marmot
- Designated in 2009, this mammal is only found in the Olympic Peninsula.
State Marine Mammal: Orca
- Officially designated in 2005, the orca is significant for both tourism and Native American culture.
State Oyster: Ostrea lurida
- Adopted as a state symbol in 2014, it is native to the region and important in the shellfish culture.
Make sure to be on the lookout for part 2!