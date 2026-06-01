Think You Can Outwit, Outplay, Outlast? ‘Survivor’ Casting Event Set for Oregon Coast

If you'd like to be on Survivor, the TV show, and you are a Washington or Oregon resident, here's your chance to be part of a huge casting call coming up this weekend.

Washington and Oregon Residents: Your Chance to Be on ‘Survivor’ Is Here

It'll be worth the road trip epecially if your dream is to be in front of Jeff Probst and getting the nod into the top 10 and finally winning the whole shebang!

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‘Survivor’ Producers Looking for Contestants at Chinook Winds Casino

My friend Michelle was on Survivor Season 33 and made the top 10. She had an amazing experience, and I know she'd love to see another Washingtonian and Oregonian get on the show.

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READ MORE: How Many Contestants From Washington Have Been On Survivor?

So here's the deal: if you want to be on the show, here are the details:

Join KOIN 6 for a ‘Survivor’ Open Casting Call at Chinook Winds Casino on Saturday, June 6th, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with check-in at 9 a.m.

So pack up your gear, put on your smile, and head to Lincoln City, Oregon, this weekend for a chance to be on Survivor.

Can you imagine yourself on the show? If it's been a lifelong dream, this might be your big break.

You can get more details about the casting call for Survivor here, and good luck. I know you can do this.