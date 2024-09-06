Meet Izzy…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Izzy, a German Shepherd with a heart as big as her spirit, is our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week. Izzy’s journey has been a challenging one, but her story is still being written, and she’s eagerly awaiting a happy ending.

Izzy turned 2 years old during her stay at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS). Her adventure began on April 10th of this year when she was found locked in a display kennel at the Wilco Farm Store on Chapel Hill Blvd in Pasco. A note with her mentioned that she had been found running in the road, and the best that could be done was to place her in the kennel.

Izzy did get reunited with her owner, but it wasn't for long. Her journey took another turn in early May when she was found at the Maverick Gas Station, also on Chapel Hill Blvd. She was brought back to TCAS, where she has been waiting for her forever home for over four months.

Despite her rocky past, Izzy is essentially a puppy at heart—playful, talkative, and brimming with the best temperament a German Shepherd could have. She loves her walks, enjoys a good game of fetch, and delights in “singing the songs of her people” (as you may have heard on the the air this morning with Mike and A.J.) with her cheerful shepherd song.

Is A German Shepherd A Good Family Dog?

German Shepherds are known for their intelligence, loyalty, and versatility. Originally bred for herding and working roles, they are highly trainable and make excellent companions for active individuals or families. Their keen minds and affectionate nature make them wonderful family pets, capable of thriving in environments where they can engage both physically and mentally.

Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is currently at capacity for large breed dogs like Izzy. To continue our mission of helping more animals in our community, we urgently need to free up kennel space. Families in the community that are open to adoption at this time, and providing a wonderful home for a pet in need, will allow TCAS to provide care for more animals.

The perfect home for Izzy as one with an active lifestyle, perhaps with access to acres of fenced-in land where she can explore and play. Equally important, Izzy would thrive in a home where she can receive ample affection and cuddle time inside. Her ideal family would be someone who is ready to share their life with a loving and energetic companion.

Here Is How You Can Adopt Izzy!

It is simple! Just bring a valid ID and $50, and you can visit the animal shelter Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 am to 5 pm to meet her! A meet-and-greet is required with any current dogs you have at home and the dog you wish to adopt to ensure compatibility, allowing a smoother transition into your home.