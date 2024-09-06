Silver Alert Issued for Missing Gig Harbor Washington Woman
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for Rebecca Krida, a 76-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday evening.
Rebecca Krida, who suffers from dementia, was last seen leaving her home around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday. She was headed westbound on Borgen Blvd. in Gig Harbor. Krida was wearing a knee-length, off-white nightgown and may need assistance returning home.
She was driving a green 2017 Honda Pilot with the license plate BIY4825. Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen Krida or who knows her whereabouts to call 911 immediately.
