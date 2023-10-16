Shocker! Sunnyside Police Arrest 15-Year-Old in Drive-By Shooting
Sunnyside Police have arrested a 15-year old boy in a drive-by shooting.
On Thursday, Police were called out to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South 8th Street around 4:30 pm. Witnesses told investigators what had occurred and Police began searching for the vehicle.
Officers located a matching vehicle in the 600 block of South 12th Street.
As officers approached the vehicle, they found a spent shell casing in the bed of the truck. A search warrant was obtained to gather evidence in the truck which was then sent off to the Yakima Valley Crime lab. After a rapid test was performed, it was confirmed that the shell casings from both locations matched.
The 15-year-old boy found with the truck was identified by a Deputy who saw him driving immediately following the shooting. The juvenile was arrested and charged with Drive-By Shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sunnyside Police Department at 509-836-6200.
