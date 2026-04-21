Sunshine Turns Stormy: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Headed for Tri-Cities

It's been close to 80 degrees these last few days, and it almost feels like summer around the Tri-Cities, but it looks like those warm temperatures will cool down starting tomorrow.

Thunderstorm Chances Rise Tuesday as Cold Front Targets Eastern Washington

Our temps have been 8 to 12 degrees above normal for this time of year, so it looks like Mother Nature is putting the brakes on over the next few days.

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Warm April Sunshine Gives Way to Stormy Skies Across Eastern Washington

Our cool down starts Tuesday afternoon and continues until Thursday.

We have a storm front with colder air moving in overhead, creating a better chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Gusty winds and pockets of heavier rain could develop as the system moves through.

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Daytime highs will fall back into the low 60s, and Wednesday looks much wetter with periods of rain and heavier showers expected through the afternoon.

There’s also some concern for rising rivers and streams later this week as heavy rain combines with rapid snowmelt in higher elevations.

The good news? The soggy stretch won’t last long.

High pressure rebuilds offshore heading into the weekend, helping temperatures climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly sunny skies returning by Saturday and Sunday.

If you are planning to attend Jenny's Hope Super Pet Adoption event at Columbia Park, the weather is looking pretty good for the day.