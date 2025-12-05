Final Striping on GW Way Set to Impact Traffic Dec. 8–12

It's hard to imagine that road construction is still going on during the winter months in the Tri-Cities, but we've got some road updates on detours and delays that you should know about for next week.

South G.W. Way Work Wraps Up With Striping Next Week

In a press release from the City of Richland, the City of Richland is advising motorists of overnight traffic impacts early in the week, followed by minimal activity as crews complete final cleanup on Monday, December 8th, and Tuesday, December 9th.

Crews will complete final striping and pavement markings at the George Washington Way/Columbia Point Drive intersection, including crosswalk installation.

Expect Slowdowns: GW Way Project Nears Completion

During this work:

Columbia Point Drive will be closed at George Washington Way.

A detour will be in place via Comstock Street and Bradley Boulevard.

Periodic lane closures on George Washington Way may occur as needed to complete striping and marking operations.

This work was delayed due to the previous cold and wet weather conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to slow down, follow posted signage, and remain alert for workers and changing traffic patterns as the project wraps up.

For those living in Richland, this construction is going to be a welcome relief and the winding down of a long-term project for the City of Richland.

For ongoing project information, visit: richlandwa.gov/SouthGWay