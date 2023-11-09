Do You Know The Top 3 Snowbird States For Washingtonians?

It's a common practice for people to travel to warmer climates during the winter.

I lived in Pensacola, FL, and it was a very popular destination for snowbirds, a word to describe people (usually, retirees) who move to warmer climates in the winter months.

The "snowbird" term has evolved over the years.

The term snowbird was used as early as 1923 to describe seasonal workers who moved south for the winter months. By 1979, the snowbird term was common for retirees who spend the winter months in the south. Today, the majority of snowbirds range in age from 50 to 69. Can you believe it? I thought snowbird was meant to describe retirees who spend the winter months in the south. Moving on, I think this Washingtonian may become a snowbird in the next few years.

What are the top destinations for snowbirds who live in the U.S.?

According to the website, StorageCafe.com most of the top 10 destinations for snowbirds are in Florida. Two other states made the list. They are Arizona and Texas.

The top 10 destinations for snowbirds from the U.S. are:

1. Venice, Florida

2. Vero Beach, Florida

3. Fort Pierce, Florida

4. Naples, Florida

5. Lake Wales, Florida

6. Mission, Texas

7. Apache Junction, Arizona

8. Tarpon Springs, Florida

9. Fort Myers, Florida

10. Clermont, Florida

The majority of international snowbirds are from Canada. Get this, there's a Canadian Snowbird Association. Unbelievable. I searched for a U.S. snowbird association to no avail, but I did find several for various locations in the U.S.

