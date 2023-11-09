Do You Know The Top 3 Snowbird States For Washingtonians?

Do You Know The Top 3 Snowbird States For Washingtonians?

Canva

It's a common practice for people to travel to warmer climates during the winter.

I lived in Pensacola, FL, and it was a very popular destination for snowbirds, a word to describe people (usually, retirees) who move to warmer climates in the winter months.

Get our free mobile app

The "snowbird" term has evolved over the years.

Canva
loading...

The term snowbird was used as early as 1923 to describe seasonal workers who moved south for the winter months. By 1979, the snowbird term was common for retirees who spend the winter months in the south. Today, the majority of snowbirds range in age from 50 to 69. Can you believe it? I thought snowbird was meant to describe retirees who spend the winter months in the south. Moving on, I think this Washingtonian may become a snowbird in the next few years.

What are the top destinations for snowbirds who live in the U.S.?

Storagecafe.com
loading...

According to the website, StorageCafe.com most of the top 10 destinations for snowbirds are in Florida. Two other states made the list. They are Arizona and Texas.

The top 10 destinations for snowbirds from the U.S. are:

1. Venice, Florida
2. Vero Beach, Florida
3. Fort Pierce, Florida
4. Naples, Florida
5. Lake Wales, Florida
6. Mission, Texas
7. Apache Junction, Arizona
8. Tarpon Springs, Florida
9. Fort Myers, Florida
10. Clermont, Florida

Canva
loading...

The majority of international snowbirds are from Canada. Get this, there's a Canadian Snowbird Association. Unbelievable. I searched for a U.S. snowbird association to no avail, but I did find several for various locations in the U.S.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter

Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions.

Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger

Filed Under: arizona, florida, Texas
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA