Semi-Truck Driver Injured in Roll-Over Crash in Benton City

A semi truck roll-over crash in Benton City closed the roundabout.

It happened earlier, Wednesday at the State Route 225 and I-82 westbound off-ramp. Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson was on the scene and tweeted about the incident.

The driver of the semi suffered minor injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The truck was transporting wine.

