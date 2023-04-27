Semi Truck Roll-Over on I-182 on Ramp in Richland

A semi truck rolled over on I-182 Thursday afternoon in Richland.

Washington State Patrol responded to the scene on the westbound to eastbound ramp of I-182.

Get our free mobile app

No lanes were blocked. however, traffic was backed up in the area. A tow-truck was called to haul the truck, trailer and contents away.

WSP reports the semi driver suffered minor injuries in the incident.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.