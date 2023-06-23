Safety First, a Message for the 4th From Oregon State

Keep it legal. Keep it safe is the message from the OR State Fire Marshal for July 4th.

Sales for the season begin this weekend and run through July 6th in Oregon. The OR state Fire Marshal wants to make sure everyone knows which fireworks are legal, where they can be used, and how to safely set them off.

“We ask Oregonians to be responsible if they plan to use fireworks as part of their celebrations,” OSFM Assistant Chief Deputy Mark Johnston said. “Every year, we see fires and injuries because of improper use of fireworks or illegal fireworks. Our message is simple: keep it legal and keep it safe.”

It's important to note that some towns have restrictions in place. Please check your local regulations or where you're visiting and comply.

OR state regulations limit where fireworks can be used.

If you plan to visit public lands and parks, LEAVE ALL FIREWORKS AT HOME. Possession and use of fireworks are not allowed in natural parks and forests, state beaches, state parks, and state campgrounds.

If you purchase legal fireworks, you're encouraged to practice the 4 Bs of safety.

Be prepared before lighting fireworks: keep water available by using a garden hose or bucket.

Be safe when lighting fireworks: keep children and pets away from fireworks. Never use fireworks near or on dry grass or vegetation.

Be responsible after lighting fireworks: never relight a dud. Please wait 15 to 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water before disposal.

Be aware: Use only legal fireworks in legal places.

You can read more from the OR state Fire Marshal here.

