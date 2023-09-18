Richland Police Arrest Woman With an Astounding Stash of Stuff

Richland Police Officers arrested a woman for trespassing on Friday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Just after 2 pm, Officers responded to a residence in the 1300 block of Wright Street for a report of a woman in the back yard. As police arrived, the female suspect had already fled the scene. However, she was quickly located just few blocks away.

It was learned that the woman had several warrants out for arrest.

As an Officer tried to detain the suspect, she attempted to flee. Unsuccessful in her attempt, the woman was quickly apprehended and arrested. After a search, the suspect was found with quite a large stash of items. The woman had methamphetamine, and various narcotics paraphernalia. After the female was medically cleared she was booked into the Benton County Jail.

The female is facing a number of charges.

She's charged with obstruction, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and three previous arrest warrants. She's probably going to spend some serious time in jail for her poor choices.