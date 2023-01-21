Richland Police Arrest 3 Drunk Drivers in a Single Night

Richland Police encountered 3 alleged drunk drivers on Friday evening.

According to the Richland Police Department's Facebook page, all 3 allegedly impaired drivers ran their vehicles into stationary objects. The 3 suspects will be spending time at the Benton County Jail for their behavior.

From the United States Department of Transportation:

Every day, about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that's one person every 45 minutes. In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths.

Don't drive after drinking. It's against the law. It will cost you, a lot.

Charges range from misdemeanors to felony offenses, and penalties for impaired driving can include driver’s license revocation, fines, and jail time. It’s also extremely expensive. A first-time offense can cost the driver upwards of $10,000 in fines and legal fees.

There are options. Call an uber. Take a bus. Call a friend. Walk to your destination. If you know someone is planning to drive after drinking, take their keys and arrange for a sober ride.

And, if you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911. It could save someone's life.

