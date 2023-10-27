Driver Charged With DUI After 3-Vehicle Collision in Richland

Driver Charged With DUI After 3-Vehicle Collision in Richland

Richland Police Department-Facebook

Richland Police arrested a driver For DUI after causing a multi-vehicle collision.

It happened Tuesday night, after Police were notified to be on the lookout for an intoxicated driver on George Washington Way. Shortly after 9 pm Police encountered an accident at the intersection of George Washington Way and Comstock Street.

After investigation, it was determined that the responsible vehicle was traveling south on George Washington Way when it rammed into the back of another vehicle, causing that second vehicle to hit a third vehicle.

The responsible party was found to be intoxicated an placed under arrest. The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Police remind motorists NOT to drive after drinking. Call a friend or call an Uber. Walk if you must. Do not get behind the wheel after drinking.

